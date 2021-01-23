Belujsky gets “Back To Business” in style

By Cian O’Connor

Vladimir “The Slovak Rebel” Belujsky improved his professional record to 11-3-1 (8 KO’s), with a dominant and assured TKO victory over a game Dutch opponent in Nick Postma.

The bout which was broadcast live on ONLY O1NE Business Management’s Facebook page via PPV, was scheduled as a 6-round contest in the Super-Middleweight division.

However, it was clear from the outset that “Big Bad Vlad” had no intention of hearing the final bell. Marching forward early and asserting his authority on the bout, Belujsky had his opponent down in Round 1 when he landed a stiff right hand over the top, and he threatened to end the fight shortly thereafter with a flurry of well-placed shots on his weary opponent.

It quickly became a case of when and not if Belujsky got his man out of there, and after picking him off throughout the second round with punishing shots, he had Postma on the canvas again midway through the 3rd round after a series of heavy blows.

This time the Dutchman could not recover, and the referee stepped in to stop the contest with 3 seconds left of round 3, as Belujsky reigned unanswered shots on his opponent.

What win pic.twitter.com/XwmdXhtAlH — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) January 23, 2021

Belujsky stated prefight that he was done fighting journeymen and that he “will be looking to step up” after this show. And based on this performance he will surely get his wish.