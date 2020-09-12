Belfast back on the agenda as Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring is pushed back to 2021

Belfast has become an option again as the proposed Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] versus Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] clash has been pushed back to 2021.

After a proposed June 13 Windsor Park clash fell foul to the pandemic, November and America was talked about for a clash between the former Marine and the Belfast favourite.

When both came through keep busy action in recent weeks it seemed full steam ahead for a pre Christmas meeting.

However, the WBO super featherweight world champion, suffered a cut in his September 5 defence against Jonathan Oquendo and Top Rank want to push the fight back as a result.

“The timeline apparently now is that they’re looking at January,” Herring told ESPN on Thursday afternoon. “I actually wanted to come back in December.”

“The guy has to heal, first, there’s no reason to rush it,” said the pairs promoter Bob Arum. “We’re going to be busy, we have a lot of shows, including the [Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight on Dec. 19]. So we’ll put iit to January. What’s the hurry?”

Frampton has always preferred to get his fighting done before Christmas and being in camp over the festive period won’t be ideal.

The fact the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion and history is within touching distance will make it more bearable. The chance to make that history at home may even make it the preferred option.

According to Steve Kim of ESPN, both Herring and Arum suggested Belfast is an option if the fight is pushed back to 2021. It won’t be Windsor as first suggested, rather the SSE Arena if it was to head to Belfast as early as January.