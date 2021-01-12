Belfast amateur and Fight of the Year winner to show wares on Ward vs ‘Mountain’ card

Colm Murphy has been presented with a chance to show his talents to a sizeable audience this weekend.

The St George’s amateur makes a surprise return to the ring on Friday night, making an appearance on the undercard of Steven Ward’s exhibition bout with former World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson in Dubai.

The fighting comes just under a year after the young bantamweight was involved in an Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year winner.

Murphy lost to JP Hale in the Ulster Hall hosted Ulster Championship bantamweight final, but such was the action in their third meeting, that the clash was voted Fight of the Year.

The pandemic has seen things slow down for the Belfast fighter. The Liverpool based student was home from March until Christmas time, but hasn’t fought and since relocated to Dubai to train.

Although he has no intention of ditching the vest just yet – in fact he has turned down pro offers – Murphy has been training with professionals in Dubai, whilst staying with his uncle, a Dubai resident.

When the exhibition between cruiserweight British title hopeful Ward and Strongman Bjornsson was moved to Dubai last week the stars aligned to give the amateur a chance to impress.

Murphy will compete in an amateur clash on the undercard of an exhibition that has already drawn a lot of attention.

Meanwhile ‘The Quietman’s’ stablemate, Carl Frampton will provide commentary on the night.

The fight takes place in Dubai later this week, with viewers able to watch the fight on January 16 via coresports.world (exact time to be confirmed), as Bjornsson prepares for his upcoming grudge match with fellow strongman Eddie Hall.

Some of the biggest names in combat sports will be offering their insight for the event, including former two-weight world champion Frampton.

The Jackal will be offering some expert insight on the battle, having trained alongside Ward for a number of years, including in the weeks leading up to the event.

Alongside Frampton will be MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Rutten, who recently took part in a training session with ‘The Mountain.’

It’s set to be a must-see occasion, with more news and information on the fight available throughout the week.