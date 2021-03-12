‘Langlais asked to fight and I obliged’- Matthew Tinker ready for motivated MMA convert

Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] will have to deal with a wild fighter that is gunning for his scalp tomorrow night.

The Boston Boxing Promotions main man takes on his second consecutive MMA convert when he fights for the first time this year.

Former UFC fighter, Leandro Silva, was dealt with last time out, as the former St Francis registered a Thanksgiving victory.

Tomorrow’s opponent Stephen Langlais [1(1)-0] hasn’t quite got the same MMA background as the Brazilian but does come full of confidence and with fire in his belly.

Tinker is aware the MMA fighter will be aggressive and wild and notes he will also come to the ring motivated. It turns out Langlais requested a fight with the former National Elite Championship finalist.

“The MMA fighters are all tough, game and come to fight. I expect this lad to be no different,” Tinker told Irish-boxing.com.

“I think he is defiantly a wild guy, plus this fight got made as he requested to fight me. Peter from Boston boxing said that Langlais has asked to fight you and I obliged.”

Another fighter said to be looking to fight the New York based Scarborough born fighter is Tony Browne.

‘Super Fly’ hasn’t called out Tinker directly but his manager Conor Slater has muted the idea on more than one occasion and sees it as an ideal December dust-up.

Tinker is open to the idea stating: “It’s definitely a fight that interests me for the future. I think down the line it’s a good fight.”

For now the goal is to try and make into double figures in terms of win before the year is out with progress to eight rounders being made.

Considering how busy Boston Boxing have had Tinker that is quite possible.

“I am really pleased to be lucky enough to be active at the moment and keep building momentum,” Tinker comments.

“Overall and considering the pandemic I have to be happy. It was disappointing that the Mick Conlan St Patrick’s card was canceled just a few days before the event. But we found a way to keep moving forward and I owe that to Boston Boxing, who were quick to adapt to the covid restrictions, and continued to put on shows.

“The plan for this year is to hopefully finish the year 10-0 with 2x 8 rounders against opponents with winning records.”