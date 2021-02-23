‘Bang Bang Gravy Chip’ – Postive Sean McComb plans to navigate ‘bump in the road’

Sean McComb suggests trying to fight fire with fire may have cost him victory in Friday night’s Commonwealth title fight.

The Public Nuisance was eventually over powered by a determined and aggressive Gavin Gywnne in Bolton.

Speaking a few days after what was a surprise defeat, the Belfast fighter was wary of making excuses but did hint his decision to go for a, fight rather than flair approach, may have cost him.

The skilled operator opted to employ grit rather than guile and feels that had an influence on the outcome.

“The dust has settled a bit. A massive congratulations to Gavin Gwynne on becoming Commonwealth champion. He is a top man and a hard bas***d,” McComb said in magnanimous fashion.

“No excuses I’m a boxer that went toe to toe with a fighter and well, we all know what happened there,” he adds before taking pride in the entertaining nature of the fight.

“A massive thank you to MTK Global for giving me another opportunity so early in my career and having faith in me to begin with. The fight game is a funny old game. I watched the fight back and it was a cracker.”

Having been the subject of serious praise due to his fast rise through the ranks, the 28-year-old has come under criticism for the first time since he turned pro post Friday.

The generally jovial character has decided to ignore the jibes and focus on the support he has received.

And while the Belfast man was disappointed with the outcome, he insists that this is just a bump in the road and he will be back to his best in the near future.

“I have great support from all of you legends, and then I have a few with their criticism which I take with a pinch of salt. This is a bump in the road, that is all. Bang Bang Gravy Chip!”