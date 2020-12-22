Bad habits binned – Ruadhan Farrell ready to prove people wrong

Ruadhan Farrell made his New Years resolutions earlier than most so he can start proving people wrong in 2021.

The Belfast fighter announced he was turning over as far back as 2018, but has yet to punch for pay.

A frustrating 2019 saw the fighter with a semi pro experience lose focus, slip into some bad habits and move away from the sport as a result.

The John Breen trained hopeful claims those bad habits have been dumped and he is now eager to debut, get his career going and start giving the finger to the doubters.

“I was meant to debut in Mayo in 2018, but it wasn’t good move so close to Christmas, with selling tickets. Then I stayed in the gym working through 2019. I was told I would debut in October 2019 then two weeks before the show it was cancelled. To be honest it broke me especially after months of hard work,” Farrell explained when asked about the debut delay.

“Then I fell into some bad habits, but that’s the past now.”

Back training and with a fresh mindset, Farrell, a graduate of the Newington Patsy Quinn club in North Belfast, is now keen to get fighting.

“I am busting to get out in 2021. I am more than ready now. I am ready for big 2021 with John Breen in my corner.”

The John Breen trained prospect feels he has a point to prove and is confident he will prove it.

“2021 will be the year I make a big statement. I’m going to make a name for myself and my family.

“I have the passion and love again and and rearing to go. I want to get out early 2021, make my debut, and keep proving people wrong from there.”