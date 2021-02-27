Back with a bang – Lee Reeves registers Columbian KO

Lee Reeves [6(5)-1]] Columbian adventure proved a successful one.

The Limerick prospect returned to winning ways in South America on Saturday.

Reeves registered a first round stoppage win in his first fight since he suffered a first career defeat back in February of 2020.

The southpaw stopped local journeyman Jonathan Moran in a round to put some distance between himself and that surprise Artur Davydenko reverse suffered in Newcastle.

Considering Moran has been stopped 20 times an inside the distance win was always on the cards but Saturday was about getting back to winning ways and not much more.

Reeves a co may be disappointed they didn’t get more rounds in but the well-supported operator wasn’t willing to hang around and got the job done instantly.

The win also represents Reeves first under new coach Jonathan O’Brien.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the link-up before Saturday’s win Reeves said: “I’ve been blessed training in a great gym surrounded by great people. I’m happy with how I progressed through this pandemic not only as a fighter but as a person, I have developed into a more mature person.

“Me and Jono get on great. I am very passionate about the sport and so is he, so when we get into the gym we work very very hard, it’s exciting and enjoyable.”