Back to business opponents confirmed for Browne and Belujsky

Tony Browne [2(1)-0] and Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] now know the when, the where and the WHO with regard to their first fight of 2021.

It’s back to business in more ways than one for ‘Super Fly’ and ‘Big Bad Vlad’as they fight in separate clashes on an Only O1ne management, ‘Back To Business’ card, on January 23.

The Conor Slater managed duo’s respective opponents were confirmed today [Tuesday].

Cork’s Belujsky, who was out as recent as November 21 when he defeated Michael Mora in Spain, fights Nick Postma [2(1)-2(0)-1] in Brussels.

The Dutch fighter has two knockout wins to his name, but comes into the clash on the back of two defeats.

The Cork based fighter did see the chance to appear on two Matchroom shows fall away either side of his last points – and also saw the pandemic take away a break through American opportunity earlier this year. As a result this clash is a keep busy affair while he is waiting for a scalp chance to arise.

However, the fact he has yet to be stopped provides ‘Slovak Rebel’ with the chance to register some form of eye catching win.

In the case of Browne he will take on Gennadi Stserbin [2(2)-6(2)] his third fight in four months.

The Steven O’Rourke trained 25-year-old is looking to move fast and takes on a fighter with Irish upset previous in his third pro outing.

Stserbin shocked Taylor McGoldrick in the Ulster Hall in 2019, stopping the Tyrone native within a round.

It means there is real narrative to Browne’s third fight and a chance to get Irish revenge.