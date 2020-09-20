Back to Belfast – Frampton to secure home town world title shot?

Belfast is back on in terms of Carl Frampton’s history bid.

The capital of Irish boxing is once again the front runner to host the proposed Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] and Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] world title fight.

The WBO world super featherweight champion was set to defend against ‘The Jackal’ at Windsor Park in June before the pandemic struck.

Once both came through recent stay busy bouts, Las Vegas and November became the time frame and venue put forward. However, a cut over the eye of Herring during his September defence looked to delay the long since talked about clash back further.

That appears to be the case and January is now the month Top Rank are targeting for the meeting.

The delay has opened the door for Belfast and the SSE Arena is now front runner to host the fight, meaning Frampton could be handed the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion in his home city.

Bob Arum muted Belfast as the stage for the fight two weeks ago and speaking to the Belfast Telegraph this week Jaime Conlan suggested MTK were on the same page, suggesting if crowds are allowed back Belfast is the front runner again.