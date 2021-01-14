Anthony Cacace to defend his British title on Frampton Herring world title card

It could well prove worth the wait, as Anthony Cacace will finally trade leather with Leon Woodstock on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s attempt at history.

The British Boxing Board of Control circular confirmed the eagerly anticipated bout will take place on the undercard of ‘The Jackal’s’ attempt to dethrone WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring in London on February 27.

Just like the main event the British title fight, ‘The Apache’s’ first fight since he defeated Sam Bowen in November of 2019 for the Lonsdale belt, has been an on off affair.

Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] was set to defend the super featherweight crown against Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on a BT Sports broadcast Frank Warren promoted clash in October, but the clash was called off on fight week.

It’s was second time the fight had been pushed back. The 31-year-old was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate on the top of a TV bill in July only for a dental issue to force that postponement.

It’s proved a frustrating few months for the natural talent, but 2021 will start with a high profile title fight on a massive fight card with international interest.

The Belfast fighter has been told that if he continues to win he be handed a world title shot. A win over Woodstock could move him closer to a clash with #WBO 3 Archie Sharp, a fight the former Irish and BBBofC Celtic champion is confident he can win.

The BBBofC circular also reconfirmed the Paul Hyland and Liam Walsh will fight for the British lightweight title vacated by James Tennyson on February 19 at the Macron Stadium, Bolton.

Cacace and Frampton have spent time sparring in recent months in prep for their perspective big fights.