Anthony Cacace takes centre stage in place of Carl Frampton

Anthony Cacace’s luck seems to be in finally.

The Belfast super-featherweight must have got nervous when he heard Carl Frampton’s WBO world title fight with Jamel Herring had once again been postponed – particularly considering he suffered the same fate on more than once occassion over the last 12 months.



‘The Apache’ was set to play chief support to ‘The Jackal’s’ attempt at making history – and must have had concerns with regard to his British title defence going ahead.

However, whilst Frampton’s big title fight has been pushed back, Cacace’s will still go ahead in London on the same February 27 date.

It was today confirmed the 32-year-old southpaw will still defend his British title against Lyon Woodstock live on BT Sports.



The clash, which itself has postponement previous, will now top the bill.



It’s not all good news for Cacace [18(7)-1(0)], as first, he will be disappointed friend Frampton won’t fight, plus the lack of a world title fight on the card means ESPN are not likely to be involved, meaning the Belfast fighter won’t get massive American exposure.



Still, the former Irish champion does step into centre stage on a UK broadcast bill and will be looking to impress.



Victory over Woodstock could lead the Pat Magee-managed fighter toward a fight with world-ranked fellow Frank Warren fighter Archie Sharp.

Speaking recently he said : “I know I belong at world level and I just want the chance to prove it. I’ve told my team that’s what I want – fights like Archie Sharp or Samir Ziani the European champion, anybody who will take me forward to a world title shot. I want to face the best,”

Speaking today Frank Warren said: “Cacace vs Woodstock has been booked for a year now, and I think we’re all excited to finally see these two meet in the ring. It’ll be an all-action, excitement-guaranteed kind of fight, so don’t miss it.”

