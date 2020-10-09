Anthony Cacace still on course for 2021 world title shot assures manager

It’s a delay rather than a disaster assures Pat Magee when discussing Anthony Cacace.

Illness forced ‘The Apache’ to postpone his British title defence against Leon Woodstock, a fight that was set to play out on BT Sports this Saturday.

It was the second time the fight had been cancelled as the pair were meant to trade leather on July 10.

It’s frustrating the natural talent admits manager Magee, but he assures the super featherweight remains in a very good position.

Magee reveals the 31-year-old has the comfort of a five fight Queensbury Promotions deal in his back pocket and is confident the 31-year-old will be in world title contention in 2021.

“It has been a frustrating time for Anthony because this is the second time that we have had to postpone the fight, but the bigger picture is still very bright for him,” said manager Pat Magee when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“He has this fight with Woodstock and all being well that will set him up for an exciting 2021 and with Anthony’s standing in the WBA we have to be looking at world title fight next year.

“We got a glimpse of what Anthony can do when he defeated Sam Bowen to win the British title last year, but there is much more to come from him.

“We have a five-fight deal with Queensberry Promotions and that means all his fights will be on BT Sport so Anthony is in a very good position, particularly considering the current situation with fights having to take place behind closed doors due to the virus.”

Speaking to the Irish News Harry Hawkins revealed he was happy to see the fight pushed back to December.

“We were training away but he wasn’t firing on all cylinders, he was a bit sluggish,” said Hawkins.

“The Frank Warren office came up with the idea to reschedule the fight and Pat Magee mentioned it to me and I thought that was the best option.

“He’s back training now and he’ll be fine for December and he needs to be at his best because a good performance here puts him into the mix for a world title eliminator.

“He’s happy that he’s got an extra few weeks to train and he’ll be bouncing come December.”