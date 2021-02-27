Anthony Cacace offered European title shot

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] could go from a canceled British title fight to a shot at the European title according to Gary Hyde.

Respected Cork manager and promoter, Hyde guides the career of reigning super featherweight blue belt holder, Samir Ziani [32(7)-3(0)-1] – and told Irish-boxing.com the champ is more than willing to defend against Belfast fighter.

Ziani has been mandated to defend against Spain’s John Carter but Hyde doesn’t see that as a block to a potential match-up.

Even if the French man did have to fulfill his mandatory obligations he would be highly fancied to retain and a fight with Cacace could be made then.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Hyde explained he has already discussed making the fight with Cacace’s manager Pat Magee.

“[Ziani versus Cacace] is a fight that’s been talked about for a couple of years. I’ve had many conversations with Anthony’s manager Pat Magee about making this fight, so yes we would love it. I think both fighter’s styles make for a fantastic fight.”

Magee has said he hopes Cacace appears on one of the late March Frank Warren shows.

With a mandatory lined up and no time for a full camp that may appear too soon for the Champion, although Hyde doesn’t rule the fight out happening next or soon.

“Samir has been ordered to fight his mandatory challenger John Carter but seeing as his mandatory is not due he could easily fight Anthony.”

If the fight was made Hyde believes there would be only one winner and backs his charge to be too much for the Harry Hawkins trained British Champion.

“Samir has a huge engine and fights with great work rate over 12 rounds, so he’s going to cause problems for whoever he fights. I believe Samir is to much for Anthony Cacace.”

Another Irish fighter that could benefit from the champions connection to Irish man Hyde is Eric Donovan.

Donovan, who fights in Belgium on March 20, is mandated to fight for the EU super featherweight title, victory there would see him close in on a shot at the title Samir holds.

Hyde, whose son Tommy, has fought out of St Michael’s Athy in the National Elite Championships, would love an ‘in house’ title fight with one of the gyms most famous sons.

“Samir is part of the St Michael’s Athy extended family so an in-house EBU title fight would be very appealing.”