Another Irish fighter to debut on Polish ‘Carpe Diem’ Card card

Aaron O’Reilly is the third Irish debutant to be confirmed on an October Polish show.

The Wako world title winner and pro K1 Irish champion will finally make the transition to boxing on a heavily Irish populated ‘ Carpe Diem’ card.

The Dubliner with a reputation as a no frills no nonsense sparer will fight a yet to be confirmed on a card that plays out in the second week of October.

O’Reilly debuts on the same night O’Rourke’s Gym stablemates Tiernan Bradley and Tony Browne make their pro bow.

Also appearing on the card will be Dylan Moran, Ryan O’Rourke, Vladimir Belujsky and Allan Phelan.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he confirmed he was set to turn over O’Reilly said:

“I just feel it’s the right time.

“It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time. I have always wanted to box. I felt there is not that much opportunities in the k1/Muay Thai.”

“The transition? .. I think I will find it alright to be honest, I don’t feel like I’m second to anybody. I know I have a lot of work a head of me but I’m willing to do it, I’m excited for the future.”