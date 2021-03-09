Andy Lee to train former heavyweight champion of the world, Joseph Parker

Andy Lee has taken over the coaching reigns of former heavyweight champion of the world Joseph Parker [28(21)-2(0)].

The New Zealand big man recently split with long-term trainer Kevin Barry, the pair parting ways after Parker defeated Junior Fa in his home country just over a week ago.

Parker now heads to London to team up with the former WBO middleweight champion.

It’s understood Lee was recommended to the 29-year-old by WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Parker, who beat Andy Ruiz to become WBO world champion in 2016, is said to be flying to London today [Tuesday] to link up with Lee.

The Limerick native, who is part of Team Fury, and Parker, who split with long-time coach Barry last week, are said to be working together on a trial basis and will review the relationship after one fight.

That fight looks most likely to be a high-profile and eagerly anticipated clash with England’s Derek Chisora.

The move means Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan can count the heavyweight, whose only defeats have come against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, as a training stablemate.

It also increases Lee’s influence and involvement in a booming heavyweight division.