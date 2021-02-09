Headline News News Pro News 

American adventure for the returning road warrior Robert Burke

Jonny Stapleton

Robert Burke [2(2)-0] fights for the first time in two years in America next month.

The Dubliner, who made his pro debut within a week of exiting the 2018 National Elite Championships, hasn’t traded leather since he defeated Gyula Olah in February of 2019.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter has struggled to secure work during the pandemic and had an injury issue before that.

The 32-year-old now has a date and is back on the road again.

Burke, who has yet to fight in Ireland, will travel to America to get his career going again.

The Kilmore native will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Soutpaw Promotions bill in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

According to rumour and Boxrec Declan Geragthy, Burke’s Taylor Made stablemate is also set to fight on the card.

