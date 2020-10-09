Ambitious Dylan Moran determined not to fudge nudge in the right direction

Tomorrow night represents a nudge back in the right direction for ambitious Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)].

Moran is one of seven Irish fighters trading leather in Walcz on Saturday in what is virtually a mass keep busy excursion.

The Waterford welter admits his Poland trip and fight is not the kind of clash he dreams of, but admits it’s necessary to keep him progressing to the kind of bouts he was linked with before pandemic problems upset his momentum.

“These fights are not the ones I’m interested in but boxing is a business and they have to be done,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I want the big fights and the big paydays and memorable nights these fights nudge me a little closer to that,” he adds before assuring he won’t overlook the challenge presented.

“At the same time I can’t afford any slip ups and slowly but surely I’m getting there. Also at a time when it’s easy to be forgotten about it’s important to keep a busy and thanks to Conor Slater that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

It’s not a dream fight for Moran but there is still an element of living the dream for the Waterford man.

Poland is the eight different country ‘The Real Deal’ has fought in and it’s clear he enjoys the travel.

“It’s crazy,” he continues when asked about all his away fights.

“I’m living the dream literally. I remember dreaming of it now I’m travelling the world fighting. I’m just taking it all in and enjoying every second of it.”

It’s strange for such a popular fighter with massive home town support to be such a road warrior. However, times dictate and the 25-year-old isn’t giving up hope of a homecoming one day.

“Without a doubt that’s the dream. I’ve amazing support in Waterford witch played a massive part in me been able to do what I do and it’s important to me that I have that big night here.”

One possible big fight for Moran is a clash with Denniz Ilbay. The Deise fighter was due to trade leather with the German for a ranking title in April, but that was called off for obvious reasons. The pair continued to be linked and Ilbay told Irish-boxing.com that Moran turned down a chance to fight later this month.

A claim the Deise fighter denies.

“The piece ye published was the first I heard of it. There is absolutely no truth to it.



“That fight is going to happen and I’ll do my talking on the night.”