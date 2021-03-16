Amanda Serrano reveals her Katie Taylor fight plans

Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] is on Amanda Serrano’s radar but isn’t the opponent flashing the brightest or blipping the loudest.

Not quite ‘bigger fish to fry’ but the seven-weight world champion wants other fights before she considers agreeing to a bout with the undisputed lightweight world champion.

The New York-based Puerto Rican has her sights set on unifying the featherweight division before revisiting a possible clash with the Irish sensation.

“That fight is definitely on my radar,” the thirty-two-year-old Serrano [39(29)-1(0)-1] revealed.

“I definitely still want to have that fight with Katie Taylor. She’s one of the best and I would love nothing more than to share the ring with Katie Taylor, but right now, I’m on the quest of becoming undisputed (featherweight) champion. That’s my goal for this year, and hopefully when I become undisputed champion, then it’ll be seven-division world champion & undisputed champion vs. undisputed champion, Katie Taylor.”

Serrano has been linked to Taylor for some time. Indeed the pair were set to fight in what was being built as the ‘biggest female fight of all time’ in May of last year.

The pandemic put paid to that clash and issues around Serrano’s purse prevented her from rescheduling for August.

It was frustrating at the time but it has been suggested the delay will only serve to make the clash bigger.

However, other fighters have worked hard to make themselves viable opponents and foes fans want to see Taylor face.

Indeed, two-time Olympic medal winner, Clarressa Shields is attempting to put her hat in the lucrative Taylor ring – and if possible to make, that would certainly be the biggest female fight in the history of boxing.

It appears an Olympic re-run with Natasha Jonas awaits in early May, before a summer showdown with undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill.

Serrano may be revisited then but Chantelle Cameron among others are shouting for the fight too.