Alen Babic predicts alter ego ‘The Savage’ will ravage Niall Kennedy

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] has made a mistake by agreeing to trade leather with ‘The Savage’ and will be stopped early warns Alen Babic [4(4)-0].

The ‘humble’ Croat claims he respects the Irish heavyweight, but warns his alter ego ‘The Savage’ doesn’t – and as a result he believes their October 4 Matchroom clash won’t go the distance.

The big man, who has a touch of Zlatan to his tone and interview style, can’t see the eight rounder set for the undercard of Joshua Buatsi light-heavyweight clash against Marko Calicgoing, set for Newcastle, going past three.

The 29-year-old, who has four stoppages from four wins, speaks as if it’s a matter of fact rather than prediction and suggests Wexford’s Kennedy knows a stoppage is inevitable.

“It’s going to be a knockout,” Babic told Irish-boxing.com.

“Everyone knows it. Niall Kennedy knows it. I am a humble guy, but the Savage is a fucking Savage he doesn’t fucking care. I predict it will be over in three rounds.”

‘Boom Boom Baz’ probably has the best record of all the fighters Babic has signed to face, but the Croat argues his most recent opponent, Shawndell Winters. who has the same number of wins as Kennedy, but more defeats, was more of a test.

Still, according to Babic, the Pascal Collins trained fighter does provide him with the chance to fast track his career.

“Shawndell Winters was a better fighter,” continues Babic. “Shawndell was 61 in the world, fought better opponents than Niall and had a much higher amateur career.

“Niall is the second best for now. I respect him. I see some good stuff from him, but I don’t think he will be a problem for the Savage.

“I came into boxing to fight the big guys, the bigger fish. I think I need to go through Kennedy just like I did against Winters [second round stoppage] in order to achieve my dreams. Now he is just another name on the list.”

While team Kennedy will be looking at October 4 as a massive chance to show for the Gorey man to show his talents and steal the new to the pro game names thunder, from the outside looking in it looks like good match making by team Savage.

Kennedy is a fighter with some good wins on his record, but his defeat to Devin Vargas, which a back injury played a major part in, may suggest vulnerabilities to them.

Considering how media savy the Savage is, you’d be forgiven for thinking Babic himself may have targeted the fight or played a part in opponent selection.

However, the big punching big man says he is more of ‘they line them up, I know them over’ operator.

“I found out about Niall Kennedy just yesterday [Monday]. They just send me a name, I just fight. I looked at him for just 50 seconds. I saw everything I need to know and that’s it we are ready. I don’t know anything of him. I never even heard of him ever,” he adds before stressing the fact Kennedy hasn’t fought since the Summer of 2019 may play a part.

“I am the most active guy of them all. I train everyday all year round, so I am ready anytime anywhere, anyplace. He hasn’t been in the ring for one year and I think it’s a very bad choice to return and get straight in the ring against the Savage.”