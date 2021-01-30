AIBA confirm World Youth Championship venue and date confirmed

The AIBA Men’s and Women’s World Youth Championships will be hosted in Kielce, Poland between April 10-24.

Poland has confirmed its willingness to host the tournament as scheduled at the highest level and in accordance with all safety measures.

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev said: “It is understandable that the global pandemic situation is of concern for everybody, but the Local Organizing Committee will have a full support of the Polish Government and Sports Ministry, which will allow the entrance of the participants without any restrictions.

“The only requirement would be the negative results of the COVID-19 test.

‘The Polish Boxing Association continues to work hard towards hosting the event on the scheduled dates, April 10-24, 2021, and AIBA is determined to render all the necessary help to make it a success even in these difficult times. In current circumstances giving up all the work that has already been done is easy, but I believe that together we are strong enough to ensure that all safety measures are taken into consideration to protect our athletes and give them a long-waited-for opportunity to compete at the international level,’ the AIBA President said.