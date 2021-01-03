Aaron McKenna ready to drive on and force Patrick Teixeira green light



Aaron McKenna [11(7)-0] believes he already has the beating of world champion Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-1(1)-0], but knows he will have to put in a few more laps before he is given the green light for the fight.

The Monaghan prospect has been mentioning the WBO light middleweight world title holder quite regularly of late, prompting some to suggest the fight has been put to McKenna as a possible near future encounter.

That isn’t the case, but the ambitious and Golden Boy fighter is confident he can become a viable challenger in 2021.

The 21-year-old Freddie Roach trained fighter feels he is two or three 10 rounders away from being a real option for his promotional stablemate.

“It has never been mentioned, which is understandable considering I only have 11 fights, but I think once I can get 2 or 3 ten round fights under my belt it would definitely be an option. I will be ready when I am giving the green light,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

The Irish-boxing.com Prospect of the Year nominee admits others may have to be convinced he is world level ready and he is aware he has to earn the shot in the ring.

The fighter with world title before 22 ambitions plans to do both, but has in enough confidence in his ability to predict he would beat the champ, who is on Spike O’Sullivan and Dennis Hogan’s radar, right now.

“I would fight Patrick Teixeira in the morning if I could. In the meantime I just want to keep busy and fight whoever is put in front of me. But my main objective is a world title as soon as I can get the opportunity.”



