“‘A phenomenally exciting Irish talent’ – Conor McGregor heaps praise on Dylan Moran after bloody spar

Conor McGregor has hailed Dylan Moran as phenomenally exciting and one of the best boxers he has sparred.

‘The Notorious’ faces former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the Octagon in Dubai on January 23 and ‘The Real Deal’ has been brought in to help him prepare.

The Waterford native spent two weeks in Portugal before Christmas sparring the former Crumlin amateur.

Last Wednesday he was flown to Dubai, as the pair planned more sparring.

When speaking to Irish-boxing.com last week the Deise favourite revealed the sparring was close, competitive and combative – and speaking online last night the two weight concurred.

When a follower asked how the sparring went, McGregor heaped praise on Moran.

He replied: “Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed.

“The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with. A phenomenally exciting Irish talent!”

Discussing the sparring when speaking to Irish-boxig.com Moran, who hopes to step into a big fight next year said: “The sparring was great really exciting stuff the two of us really gelled. It was a high pace and great work. It was that kind of sparring that everyone was clapping at the end of it.”

