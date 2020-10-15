‘A little disappointing’- Tony Browne reaches for debut positives

‘Super Fly’ didn’t quite get to spread his wings and soar, as he debuted in Poland last Saturday, but in typical Tony Browne [1(1)-0] fashion is taking every positive he can from his pro bow.

The Stephen O’Rourke admits there were disappointing elements to the fight.

The 25-year-old registered a first round knockout win when wearing the smaller gloves for the first time and got off to a winning start on a night were stablemate Aaron O’Reilly suffered the opposite fate.

However, Browne did so against an over matched late replacement after his original foe, who had four wins from six fights, failed to make weight.

“It was a little disappointing,” he commented when asked about the opponent.

“I came into the fight in the best shape I had been in my boxing career. I put in a great camp, I was really on form in the gym and was ready to deliver on the back of that.

“Unfortunately I had a late last minute replacement and all I could do was box what was in front of me.”

By all accounts the original foe wasn’t too happy Browne’s team wouldn’t allow the fight go ahead and kicked up somewhat before a replacement was found.

Browne has no qualms with the decision pointing out after working so hard in the lead up to his debut, he wasn’t going to allow an unprofessional approach be rewarded.

“His coach made a smart remark. I just said ‘if you want to fight make the fucking weight’. The guy would have been going into the ring as a cruiserweight.

“I did everything by the book and put the work in, so why should my opponent be able to come much heavier and a weight above me. My team just said no to the fight at that point.”

In the overall scheme of things it proved a minor drama in what was a successful outing for Browne.

The Rathmines native scored a first round knockout and managed to do so in a scheduled six round contest, something he believes will enable him to move quicker.

The former High Performance amateur also got to experience a full fight camp and all the trappings that come with that.

“It was great to finally step in the ring as a pro. I really enjoyed every aspect of it. From the training camp to the weigh in to the gloves, every bit of it just felt right for me,” he continued.

“It was difficult to show what I’d done in camp in that fight, but I felt great going into the ring. I felt super sharp and focused. I was nice relaxed and focused in there. There wasn’t much else I could do considering the situation I was faced with.

“I was lucky in that it was eventually sanctioned for a six rounder because I always wanted to start in a six rounder. I want to move quickly up the ranks, so I want to stick at six now and hopefully get to an eight sharply.”

With a degree of uncertainty surrounding boxing in Ireland Browne will most likely box on the road again. He is hoping to grace the ring in a matter of weeks, with Spain being rumoured as a possible destination.

“I am hoping to get out again before the end of November. Ideally if i can get another before Christmas that would be perfect. I want to stay busy. I will keep myself in shape, so a couple of days rest after the fight and then I’ll start to get myself going again. “