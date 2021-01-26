Tyrone McKenna hails Tommy McCarthy as never give up poster boy

Tyrone McKenna believes all disgruntled fighters should put Tommy McCarthy posters on their walls.

‘The Mack Attack’ is the poster boy for not giving up and bouncing back from ‘rock bottom’ argues his friend a fellow pro.

‘The Mighty Celt’, who himself suffered a set back when losing in The Golden Contract final last time out, watched on as the cruiserweight’s career stalled on a number of occasions over the years.

Then was most likely a shoulder to cry on when a stoppage defeat to Richard Riakporhe just when he had gathered some momentum, saw ‘Big Tommy’ consider retirement.

The Mark Dunlop managed didn’t give up and after an impressive win over Fabio Turchi in Italy re injected new life into his career.

The Belfast fighter has since gone on to become Ireland 15th European champion, claiming the EBU by out pointing Bilal Laggoune despite going into the fight with a broken hand.

The 30-year-old now has a place in the Irish history books and is on the verge of bringing Matchroom back to Belfast alongside MHD stablemate James Tennyson.

Indeed, McCarthy is now in such a position that he feels comfortable enough to call for a fight with IBF world champion Mairis Briedis.

McKenna argues the turnaround makes McCarthy the perfect example for any fighter going through difficult times.

“What a career Tommy has had so far,” McKenna said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“To think he was talking about retiring two years ago, career wise he was at rock bottom. Now you have this massive turn around,

“It’s crazy and a lot of boxers should take a leaf out of his book. Never count yourself out and keep on keeping on.

“That is exactly what he did and now he’s defeated a hot prospect in Turchi, then became European champ and is on the cusp of a world title.

“He deserves it all the legend,” he concludes before firing a friendly jibe the way of the father of four.

“Hopefully he can afford to buy condoms now and stop having so many kids.”