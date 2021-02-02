5 Boxing-Themed Reels You’ll Love If You’re Boxing Fan

Once video slots made it to the online domain, their popularity started rapidly increasing. The online gambling landscape became highly competitive, and slot providers had to come up with new ideas to market their products.

One of the ways to do that was to offer slots inspired by various themes, including slots, wars, romance, popular movies & shows, and more. In other words, slot creators made games to satisfy the demand of every niche out there. The niche we’re interested in is boxing. Did you know that boxing is also one of the spread betting sports?

Slots and boxing have one thing in common — adrenaline. We like watching the sweetest science because it makes our heart beat stronger as we root for our favorite fighter. We could argue that the same thing happens when a slot enthusiast spins the reels of the game they love.

The following titles may not all be about boxing — some of them are about other combat sports. Despite that, the thrill of entering the ring with one-armed bandits is always exciting.

Let’s check out the games!

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

Inspired by one of the greatest ever, the Mike Tyson Knockout slot was released in 2016 by Inspired Gaming. The game comes with an RTP of 94.7% and medium variance.

The game offers some standard features on a 5×3 grid with 20 paylines. That way, it reaches out to both professional slot players and newbies who want to spin the reels because Tyson is in them.

Mike Tyson Knockout offers two special symbols — the wild and the scatter. The wild substitutes any other symbols on the reels (except for the scatter) to help you create a winning combo, whereas the scatter triggers a bonus round.

Fisticuffs Slot

Before boxing became popular worldwide, it usually took place outside the ring with two gentlemen engaging in a brawl until one of them is down or time runs out. These old fighters were a source of inspiration to NetEnt developers, who opted to pay tribute to them with a cartoonish yet vintage title dubbed Fisticuffs.

The game features a 5×3 structure with ten paylines. Moreover, it’s fully compatible with desktop and mobile devices, as it is made with the help of HTML5 technology, which has become a standard tool for slot creators nowadays.

What makes Fisticuffs stand out is the fact that it features two wild symbols — the Straight Wild and the Diagonal Wild, both represented by boxers of different build and musculature. If the two boxers engage in combat, you’ll be awarded a re-spin with some additional features.



Pudzianator Slot

Developed by Promatic Games, Pudzianator pays tribute to one of the greatest strongmen and MMA fighters in Poland — Mariusz Pudzianowski. The game is played on a 5×3 grid with 27 fixed paylines, where players have an opportunity to win lucrative rewards, especially if they trigger the free spins feature.

The bonus round is triggered when you hit three scatter symbols, which will grant you eight free spins. Landing five will result in 20 free spins. Lucky players can sometimes land stacked scatters, which increases the number of free spins you can get. If you’re lucky enough to cover the entire grid with scatters, you can receive up to 405 free spins!

Hulkamania Slot

Hulkamania is a slot inspired by the legendary WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan. The game offers five reels with three rows and 20 paylines. Endemol Shine released the game back in 2012, making Hulkmania feel a bit outdated, even though it’s still playable and highly entertaining.

However, the game delivers a blow with its outstanding features — the two bonus rounds that can make some players very lucky.

If you hit three Title Belt symbols, which land on reels 1, 3, and 5, you’ll start the Big Fight bonus. This bonus takes you to another screen where you get to enjoy Hulk fighting an opponent. Your goal will be to choose the moves to be carried out by Hulk or his opponent. You’ll receive additional bonus money if you win the fight.

Nacho Libre Slot

Although not boxing-related, Nacho Libre is still a bare-knuckle competitor for the best combat sport – inspired online slot. The brainchild of iSoftBet, this game is inspired by Mexican wrestlers, who are referred to as Lucha libre wrestlers. Did you know that Lucha libre was the inspiration for WWE?



Nacho libre is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek slot, with a certain dose of comedy added to it. Even if you’re not a freestyle wrestling fan, you’ll enjoy this colorful and feature-filled slot with smooth gameplay and captivating design.

Nacho Libre offers five reels and ten paylines, as well as an impressive free spins feature that allows you to choose 15 free spins with a sticky wild reel of 10 free spins with 3x multipliers.





Final Thoughts

Even if you don’t have experience playing online video slots, don’t throw in the towel just yet. Most of these games are available for free play, meaning you can test them with free money to see whether you’re ready to lead with your chin and switch to real-money slots.