24-hour Deadline – Gary Hyde gives Team Cacace one day to make European title fight

Team Anthony Cacace has until tomorrow [Sunday] to agree terms if they want to secure their man a European title fight.

The Cork manager and promoter last week told Irish-boxing.com a fight between the Belfast super featherweight and the European champion he manages, Samir Ziani, could be easily made.

The British champion then called for the clash online on Thursday and suggested he would like it for April.

Hyde is still open to making a fight between the French titleholder and the Frank Warren fighter but has put a deadline on a deal being made.

“Purse bids for Ziani- Carter is on Tuesday, March 9th. The Ziani-Cacace fight must be made before Sunday night or Anthony will stay without a meaningful fight for another long time,” he said online.

Hyde also suggested that those guiding Cacace’s career, manager Magee and promoter Warren don’t seem interested in making the clash.

“I reached out to Anthony’s manager and his promoter. They are not interested. Not sure why not?”

It could prove a frustrating turn of events for a fighter who hasn’t fought since 2019, due to injury and his opponent pulling out of a February 27 clash after failing a covid test.

However, Magee has said he plans to get a clash that will boost his world title hopes on one of Warren’s two outings in late March.

Win there and it may be they are now looking toward a world title eliminator and a clash with Archie Sharp, which all involved may value over a European tilt.