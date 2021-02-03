20-year-old Achill fighter joins the paid ranks

Adam Dempsey is the latest young prospect to make the switch into the pro ranks.

The 20-year-old signed pro terms with Shamrock Promotions earlier this week.

The Achill resident will be managed by Mervyn Turner, Mark Byrne will take the coaching reigns and a move to Luton looks on the cards.

Dempsey is a product of Achill BC, a club set up by his father eight years ago after they relocated West from Dublin.

Confirming the news online Dempsey confirmed: “My professional boxing contract is officially signed! With my new manager being Mervyn Turner. Also looking forward to working with my new coach Mark Byrne. I’m overwhelmed by the massive support i had in my amateur career and hopefully it continues in the pro game.”

Dempsey was an Irish international as a teen and deemed a prospect of note.