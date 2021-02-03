Headline News News Pro News 

20-year-old Achill fighter joins the paid ranks

Jonny Stapleton

Adam Dempsey is the latest young prospect to make the switch into the pro ranks.

The 20-year-old signed pro terms with Shamrock Promotions earlier this week.

The Achill resident will be managed by Mervyn Turner, Mark Byrne will take the coaching reigns and a move to Luton looks on the cards.

Dempsey is a product of Achill BC, a club set up by his father eight years ago after they relocated West from Dublin.

Confirming the news online Dempsey confirmed: “My professional boxing contract is officially signed! With my new manager being Mervyn Turner. Also looking forward to working with my new coach Mark Byrne. I’m overwhelmed by the massive support i had in my amateur career and hopefully it continues in the pro game.”

Dempsey was an Irish international as a teen and deemed a prospect of note.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]