Buoyant Burke ready to bounce back from phenomena and the pandemic in America

Robert Burke has put phenomena and pandemic problems behind him and is now is ready to take part in the pro scene again.

The Crumlin BC graduate made a surprise debut a week after he exited the National Elite Championships back in 2019.

The Glasnevin native followed that win in Hungry up with another win on the road but hasn’t been seen in the ring since.

A minor stomach operation post having pneumonia had the new to the pro ranks operator out of action for seven months before the pandemic put paid to any potential return.

Burke has worked hard to stay positive and return to full fitness – and feels he is on track to hit top form with an American date fast approaching.

“Before the pandemic, I was inactive for nearly 7 months after a minor operation on my stomach and from having pneumonia,” he explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“It was very tough not being able to train for that long. It was hard on the mind as well as the body. I am out of the worst now and the best version of myself is on its way.”

While it’s been far from an ideal scenario Burke has got as much out of the time out of the ring as he can.

“It’s been a very frustrating year but it’s after giving me time to reset the mind and body. My focus is better now than ever, so I am taking the best out of this bad situation.”

After navigating a difficult time the light heavyweight is now set to return to the road.

Burke will go to work alongside Declan Geraghty and Graham McCormack in North Carolina on March 27.

Explaining how the fight came about he added: “North Carolina came about when after chatting to Andy O’Neil, he mentioned it.

“He knew I was training away and asked me if I would be interested and of course I said ‘yes’.

“It’s been a while since my last fight. I am dying to get back in there and there is no better place to have my next fight than America.”

The fight news and a return home have Burke excited again. He claims he feels fit again and he is raring to go.

“I’m really loving training again. I feel the best I’ve felt in a very long time, so long may it last. I’m back training in Crumlin boxing club with Phil Sutcliffe, Paul Hayden and Bra Brady. I boxed over there as a youth and had great success, so back to basics and let’s see what we can do,” he adds before responding to questions with regard to his opponent.

“I’m not sure who my opponent is at the minute. All I know is we’re looking for a 6 round fight and we are just going to take it from there.”

Like most Irish fighters trading leather at present finance is an issue. Burke can’t sell tickets to fund his outing and as a result, is relying on sponsors – and to them, he is very grateful.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has came on board the team and helped me out on my next fight with sponsorship Plus the ones who has been there from the start. I wouldn’t be in this position to fight if it wasn’t for them, so thank you all. You’re going to be a big part in me making it 3-0.”